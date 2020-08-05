Left Menu
2 injured in firing by group of people in outer Delhi's Narela

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-old man and one of his friends were shot at allegedly by a group of people in outer Delhi's Narela, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Sagar and his three friends -- Sandeep, Sagar and Adil -- were returning home in a car late on Tuesday night, when six men arrived at Saboli Road on two motorcycles and a four-wheeler and fired upon them.

Sagar and Sandeep, who were seated in front of the car, were injured while their other friends who were sitting at the backseat escaped unhurt and immediately informed police about the firing, police said. The accused were known to the victims, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said, "Sagar and Sandeep were rushed to a nearby hospital. Sagar was discharged after treatment but Sandeep has been referred to another hospital. His condition is stated to be stable " All the culprits involved in the incident have been identified and will be nabbed soon, the DCP said, adding that it is suspected that monetary dispute might be the reason for the attack. Another officer privy to the investigation said Sagar was into clothing business with one of the accused sometime back.

But they developed differences after suffering loss in their business. Later, Sagar ended all his relationship with the accused. Sometime ago, the accused had called up Sagar for a talk but he refused, he said..

