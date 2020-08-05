Left Menu
Ensure no visually impaired student deprived of scribe at common service centres: HC tells DU

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi University to ensure that no visually impaired student is deprived of a scribe at common service centres if the student has opted for one.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:53 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi University to ensure that no visually impaired student is deprived of a scribe at common service centres if the student has opted for one. A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued the direction while considering various petitions related to the Open Book Examinations of the Delhi University.

The varsity's counsel, advocate M Rupal, submitted that the common service centre has agreed to arrange scribes for visually impaired students. Senior advocate SK Rungta, appearing for one of the petitioners -- National Federation of the Blind, expressed happiness with the decision to provide assistive devices to visually impaired students.

The High Court also asked the varsity to make reading material available to visually impaired students within three weeks of receiving a request for the material demanded. Delhi University told the court that it will give provisional admission to students in its post-graduation courses, subject to them clearing the entrance exam.

The court also asked the Delhi University about the declaration of final result, to which, the varsity sought time to reply to questions. The court asked the university to give the number of students who registered and logged in the online book examination and listed the matter for August 17. The court was hearing various petitions related to Delhi University's final term examination, including one filed by Prateek Sharma and another by the National Federation of the Blind. (ANI)

