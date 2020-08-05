Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 3:11 p.m.

Arthritis drug can shorten hospital stay for severe COVID-19 patients, study says. 3:02 p.m.

Drug major Cipla is working with government agencies to develop a treatment for COVID-19 while ramping up the production of various life saving essential drugs, according to company's chairman YK Hamied. 2:44 p.m. CSK star all-rounder Suresh Raina believes the upcoming Indian Premier League, to be played in the UAE amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will pose a lot of new challenges for the players, and clarity of thought would be key for a player to succeed. 2:43 p.m.

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for COVID-19. 2:41 p.m.

Rising cases of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns are deterring migrant labourers from returning to their workplaces and will impact small businesses the most, particularly in Maharashtra and Delhi, a report says. 2:40 p.m.

Singapore reports 908 COVID-19 infections. 2:38 p.m.

BDR Pharma launches Favipiravir at Rs 63 per tablet in India. 2:06 p.m.

Sri Lankans, wearing face masks and taking precautions amidst the COVID-19 fear, voted in the twice-postponed parliamentary election which is expected to be won by the powerful Rajapaksa family-run party. 1:58 p.m.

Scientists engineer decoy protein that neutralises coronavirus. 1:43 p.m.

Actor Sean Penn has confirmed that he tied the knot with his girlfriend Leila George in an intimate ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic. 1:34 p.m.

A thick blanket of security was thrown over Ayodhya in view of PM Narendra Modi's visit to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple, and it has been ensured that all 300 police personnel deployed for PM's security are COVID-19 negative. 1:30 p.m. The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that it incurred a loss of around Rs 42 lakh as most of the Shramik Special trains arranged in the last month to ferry stranded migrant workers to their native states amid the COVID-19 pandemic went empty.

1:22 p.m. Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rises to 5,646 as death toll mounts to 30.

1:08 p.m. Over 10,000 Maharashtra Police personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus and 107 of them have died due to the viral infection, an official says.

1:03 p.m. Mothers should continue to breastfeed infants even if they are COVID-19 positive, WCD Ministry says.

12:48 p.m. Bhubaneswar COVID testing results will be uploaded on ICMR portal on real time basis.

US President Donald Trump says America's attitude towards China 'changed greatly' since COVID-19 hit US. 12:24 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crosses 39,000-mark as death toll mounts to 225. 11:52 a.m.

Lupin launches COVID-19 drug Favipiravir in India at Rs 49 per tablet. 11:38 a.m.

IPL teams want three-day quarantine in UAE instead of six, downtime, and contactless food delivery. Zydus Cadila says it will commence phase II clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine from August 6.

11:29 a.m. Telangana records 2,012 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths.

11:24 a.m. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on Wednesday discharged from a Bhopal hospital after recovering from COVID-19, an official says.

11:22 a.m. Normal life was affected across WB as a total lockdown was imposed in the state on Wednesday in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

11:17 a.m. India's service sector activity still severely restricted by COVID-19, contracts for fifth month in July.

Embryos could be vulnerable to COVID-19 in second week of pregnancy, says study. 11: 07 a.m.

As many as 32 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Arunachal Pradesh as state's tally rises to 1,790. 11:00 a.m.

Common cold infection may train the body to recognise novel coronavirus, says study. 10:42 a.m.

A group of influential Democratic lawmakers has urged the Trump administration to exempt healthcare workers from the temporary suspension of the entry of certain foreign workers including those on H-1B visas, the most sought-after among Indian IT professionals. 10:40 a.m.

India's COVID-19 infection tally races past 19 lakh two days after it crossed the 18-lakh mark, with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in a day. 10:37 a.m.

Leading Indian-origin doctor appointed New York City's new health commissioner. 10:36 a.m.

India contributes over USD 15 mn to India-UN Development Partnership Fund. 10:25 a.m.

UP minister Brajesh Pathak tests positive for COVID-19. 9:32 a.m.

An IPS officer posted in WB's Malda district is using his medical expertise to help his colleagues in the force to fight the COVID-19 battle..