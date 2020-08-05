Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man ends life after killing couple in Delhi's Narela

A man stabbed a couple to death following a quarrel in outer Delhi's Narela and thereafter ended his life by consuming poison, police said on Wednesday. A quarrel broke out between the couple and their neighbour over some issue, following which the 50-year-old accused stabbed the couple with a knife.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:47 IST
Man ends life after killing couple in Delhi's Narela

A man stabbed a couple to death following a quarrel in outer Delhi's Narela and thereafter ended his life by consuming poison, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place late on Tuesday night, they said. A quarrel broke out between the couple and their neighbour over some issue, following which the 50-year-old accused stabbed the couple with a knife. Later, he went to his house, changed his blood stained clothes and then allegedly consumed poison. He died during treatment, police said. The couple had two children who are now being taken care of by another neighbour till their relatives arrive from their hometown in Bihar, they said.

Investigations revealed that the accused had fights in the past with the couple and other neighbours. The accused had a young daughter and was apparently not happy with the victim's dressing sense. The accused had earlier objected to his wearing shorts and sitting in front of their house. This had lead to many fights, the officer said. However, the exact reason behind the quarrel on the night of the incident is still unknown and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said, "We received a PCR call regarding the murder around 2.40 am. On reaching the spot, the woman and her husband were found dead and the accused -- Mohammad Mushtaq -- had consumed poison after killing the couple. He later died during the course of treatment." The knife has been recovered and legal action is being taken, he said. Another police officer said "When our team was inspecting the crime scene, the accused (who had consumed poison before the team reached) went up to the terrace and hid himself. But one of the neighbours alerted us about him and he was nabbed." After he was caught, the accused confessed to killing the couple. He alleged that the victim used to follow his daughter and this annoyed him. But soon, the accused fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

The couple hailed from a village in Bihar. The man worked as a mechanic and his 25-year-old wife was a home maker. They have two children -- a boy aged around six and a girl aged three, police said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Disney takes $5 billion hit but pandemic impact not as bad as feared

Walt Disney Co on Tuesday avoided the unmitigated disaster some investors feared as it eked out an adjusted profit amid the coronavirus pandemic that shut down parks, movie theaters and sporting events across the globe. Disneys quarterly pr...

Neena Gupta channels 'self' love in latest Instagram post

Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday treated her fans with a picture as the actor channelled some self-love. Sitting on a couch amid one fine morning in her holiday home Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand - the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor post...

Man killed, another injured during roadside robbery in Delhi

A man was killed and another injured during a robbery on their way home from their workplace in west Delhis Tilak Nagar, police said Wednesday. Ranjan, 25, suffered injury in his right thigh and was declared brought dead at DDU hospital, wh...

US STOCKS-Disney's surprise profit bolsters futures ahead of economic data

U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday after Disney squeezed out a quarterly profit despite taking a 5-billion charge due to the pandemic, while investors awaited data on private payrolls and the service sector to gauge the countrys economic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020