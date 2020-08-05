Man ends life after killing couple in Delhi's Narela

A man stabbed a couple to death following a quarrel in outer Delhi's Narela and thereafter ended his life by consuming poison, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place late on Tuesday night, they said. A quarrel broke out between the couple and their neighbour over some issue, following which the 50-year-old accused stabbed the couple with a knife. Later, he went to his house, changed his blood stained clothes and then allegedly consumed poison. He died during treatment, police said. The couple had two children who are now being taken care of by another neighbour till their relatives arrive from their hometown in Bihar, they said.

Investigations revealed that the accused had fights in the past with the couple and other neighbours. The accused had a young daughter and was apparently not happy with the victim's dressing sense. The accused had earlier objected to his wearing shorts and sitting in front of their house. This had lead to many fights, the officer said. However, the exact reason behind the quarrel on the night of the incident is still unknown and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said, "We received a PCR call regarding the murder around 2.40 am. On reaching the spot, the woman and her husband were found dead and the accused -- Mohammad Mushtaq -- had consumed poison after killing the couple. He later died during the course of treatment." The knife has been recovered and legal action is being taken, he said. Another police officer said "When our team was inspecting the crime scene, the accused (who had consumed poison before the team reached) went up to the terrace and hid himself. But one of the neighbours alerted us about him and he was nabbed." After he was caught, the accused confessed to killing the couple. He alleged that the victim used to follow his daughter and this annoyed him. But soon, the accused fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

The couple hailed from a village in Bihar. The man worked as a mechanic and his 25-year-old wife was a home maker. They have two children -- a boy aged around six and a girl aged three, police said..