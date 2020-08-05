CBI inquiry into Sushant's death to have far-reaching

Left Menu
"We are also hopeful that the investigation will expose before the world the 'shadyantra ke khel' (conspiratorial games) that are played in the 'maya nagar' (tinsel town)," JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said in a statement. In course of hearing on a petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting the actors suicide by Rajput's father, Additional Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta had told the Supreme Court that the Centre has accepted the Bihar governments recommendation.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:56 IST
The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar on Wednesday hailed the Centres nod to Nitish Kumar government's recommendation for a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, saying it will ensure justice to the deceased actor and expose the dark underbelly of Bollywood. The party also remarked that the Supreme Court's criticism of the Mumbai polices handling of the matter, and the forcible quarantining of Patna IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, vindicated the stand adopted by the state government.

"With the Centre accepting the Bihar governments recommendation for a CBI inquiry, we can now hope that justice will be done in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput. "We are also hopeful that the investigation will expose before the world the 'shadyantra ke khel' (conspiratorial games) that are played in the 'maya nagar' (tinsel town)," JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said in a statement.

In course of hearing on a petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting the actors suicide by Rajput's father, Additional Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta had told the Supreme Court that the Centre has accepted the Bihar governments recommendation. Prasad said "the Supreme Court's objections to the treatment meted out to IPS officer Vinay Tiwari and its direction to the Mumbai police that it ensure all evidences were kept secure and presented along with details of the investigation it has conducted so far in the matter, give credence to the contention that the role of Mumbai police has, so far, been questionable".

The apex court's averments raise hopes that the shroud of mystery over the death of Rajput will finally be taken off, he added. The JD(U) spokesman also lambasted the Congress, which is a partner in the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, for putting up a "double face", with its leaders in Bihar speaking in favour of a CBI inquiry and those elsewhere criticising the Bihar police.

"The contention of the AICC spokesman Randeep Surjewala, questioning the jurisdiction of Bihar police and accusing it of promoting chaos by interfering in a case related to Maharashtra exposes the duplicity of the Congress," he alleged. Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence on June 14, and subsequently, a case of unnatural death was lodged by the Mumbai police.

The FIR lodged by the bereaved father, K K Singh, at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 25, opened up a can of worms with startling allegations against Chakraborty and her family. Two days ago, Singh, who had been maintaining a stoic silence in the matter so far, came out with a video message for the first time and alleged that he had apprised the Mumbai police of the threat to his sons life in February itself, and it took no note of his request for action against "named persons" soon after the death.

Meanwhile, the BJP, a junior coalition partner of the JD(U) in Bihar, also echoed the views expressed by the senior ally. Bihar BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand came out with a statement thanking Nitish Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for paving the way for a CBI inquiry.

He also flayed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine in Maharashtra, accusing its leaders of making "unfortunate comments" in the matter..

