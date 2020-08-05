Left Menu
28-yr-old held for impersonating bank employee to dupe people

Both of them had impersonated employees of a bank and duped the victim on the pretext of providing him a loan of higher amount at a low interest rate with a few formalities," he said. A case was registered at the Greater Kailash police station, the DCP said, adding that Rahman was arrested and efforts are being made to nab his associates.

An MBA graduate was arrested here for allegedly posing as a bank employee and duping people on the pretext of providing them loans on low interest rates, police said on Wednesday. Hifzur Rahman, 28, is from Siwan in Bihar and presently staying here in Madangir village, they said.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when Kamal Kumar received a call from a bank in Greater Kailash-I where he has his savings account. A bank employee had called him to confirm if he had submitted a cheque to withdraw Rs 10 lakh. On this, Kumar turned suspicious as he had never issued any cheque of such a big amount, police said. Kumar rushed to the bank and police were informed.

Police questioned Rehman, who had submitted the cheque on Kumar's behalf, and detained him later, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. "During investigation, we got to know that Kumar had given three cancelled cheques to two persons for a loan of Rs 2 crore and Rehman was one of them. Both of them had impersonated employees of a bank and duped the victim on the pretext of providing him a loan of higher amount at a low interest rate with a few formalities," he said.

A case was registered at the Greater Kailash police station, the DCP said, adding that Rahman was arrested and efforts are being made to nab his associates. During interrogation, Rehman disclosed that he along with his accomplice hatched a conspiracy to earn money through illegal means. So, they introduced themselves as bank employees and lured people on the pretext of providing them a loan at a low interest rate, he said.

They would take cancelled cheques, bank statements and other documents from their targets and then alter the amount on the cheque based on the balance in their savings account. Several IDs, cheques, ATM cards, stamps, mobile phones, printers and laptops have been recovered from their possession, the police said.

The bank accounts of the accused and his associate are being checked to recover the cheated money, they said..

