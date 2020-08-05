Left Menu
Patna SP probing Sushant Singh Rajput case being kept as if he was arrested: Bihar DGP

Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, who is in Mumbai to probe a case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is being kept as if he has been arrested, said Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:09 IST
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey speaking to reporters in Patna on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, who is in Mumbai to probe a case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is being kept as if he has been arrested, said Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday. Tiwari was quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after he travelled via flight to Mumbai to investigate the case.

"We requested the BMC to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from being quarantined. We told them at least send him back as he is an IPS officer. This is not a professional behaviour. This officer is being kept as if he has been arrested," Pandey told reporters here. Earlier, the DGP had said that a team has examined the quarantine guidelines of Maharashtra government and asserted that the quarrantine of Vinay Tiwari was not needed.

Responding to a question about actor Rhea Chakraborty, Pandey said, "she is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don't have any information about her being in touch with even Mumbai police." Advocate Satish Maneshinde, lawyer of actor Rhea Chakraborty, had said that her statement has been recorded by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case. He had also said that the Bihar government cannot transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as it does not have jurisdiction in the matter.

Meanwhile, the central government today submitted before the Supreme Court that the request of the Bihar government to recommend a CBI probe in the case has been accepted. An FIR was filed by the Patna Police against Chakraborty on a complaint filed by KK Singh, father of the late actor, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, after which Mumbai had registered a case and is investigating the matter. (ANI)

