Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN to allow gyms to open from Aug 10

Chennai, Aug 5 (PTI): After remaining closed for over four months as part of measures to fight COVID-19, gyms in Tamil Nadu are all set to resume services from August 10.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:35 IST
TN to allow gyms to open from Aug 10
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After remaining closed for over four months as part of measures to fight COVID-19, gyms in Tamil Nadu are all set to resume services from August 10. The decision was taken by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, considering a representation from the Tamil Nadu Gym Owners and Trainers Welfare Association, the government said in an official release.

Palaniswami ordered allowing gyms to resume operations from August 10 and the Centre has allowed such facilities to work from today, the government said. The gyms will be allowed to offer services only to people aged up to 50 years and Standard Operating Procedures, which will be issued separately for them, will have to be followed.

Like other establishments, gyms were also closed on March 24 in Tamil Nadu as part of measures to fight COVID-19. While other businesses and activities were allowed in a phased manner to resume function, gyms have now been permitted to restart work.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey considering quitting treaty on violence against women - ruling party

President Tayyip Erdogans AK Party is considering whether to pull Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, party officials said, alarming campaigners who see the pact as key to combating rising domestic violence.The ...

Chouhan expresses condolences over death of MP cop due to COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of a cop, who died due to coronavirus. The deceased Ansar Ahmed, Assistant Sub Inspector was posted at Shahjahanabad Police Station, Bhopa...

Supercluster Productions and Kailash Investments to Foray into Bollywood with K3

The first mega project involves south superstar Kichcha Sudeep playing the lead role Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Supercluster Productions who are in Bollywood since 2006 and Kailash Investments who are entering in Bollywood have p...

US-Africa Committee holds meeting to discuss future of energy cooperation

The US-Africa Committee of the African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org held its first meeting this week to discuss the future of energy cooperation and investments between the US and Africa post-Covid-19.The US-Africa Committee gathers top...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020