Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown deals sweet shops a blow on Ram Temple foundation day

Felu Modak, a famed sweet shop at Rishra in neighbouring Hooghly district, had been ordered to prepare a special 'sandesh', a typical Bengali milk-based delicacy, but had to cancel it at the last minute as the government notification on bi-weekly lockdown dates did not give any relaxation for August 5. "We had received orders to make a variety of sweets to be themed on the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:47 IST
Lockdown deals sweet shops a blow on Ram Temple foundation day

The complete lockdown in West Bengal on Wednesday which coincided with the laying of the foundation for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya has dealt a blow to its sweet shops they were forced to cancel orders and remain closed in keeping with the protocol. Felu Modak, a famed sweet shop at Rishra in neighbouring Hooghly district, had been ordered to prepare a special 'sandesh', a typical Bengali milk-based delicacy, but had to cancel it at the last minute as the government notification on bi-weekly lockdown dates did not give any relaxation for August 5.

"We had received orders to make a variety of sweets to be themed on the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan. The clients were expecting that the lockdown date will be changed by the government. When it became clear that this is not going to happen, they cancelled the order," Amitabha Dey, one of the owners of the decades-old shop, told PTI. He said the shop has always innovated popular sweets on social and religious occasions, sporting events like FIFA World Cup or even during political occasions as per the orders of the customers.

"We had also prepared sweets which were taken to Delhi for Vajpayeeji (former prime minister) and Advaniji (veteran BJP leader). We were told that they had liked the sweets," he said proudly. The situation is different this time as people are scared and are staring at great economic loss due to the lockdown and the raging coronavirus pandemic, he said.

The in-charge of an outlet of Bhikharam Chandmal, a known brand which sells north Indian variety of sweets, said the lockdown has affected the delivery of sweets to celebrate the Ram Temple foundation. "On Tuesday around 20 people bought large ladoos and peras from our outlet. The quantity could be anywhere from 600-800 grams to eight kg for a buyer. But with the shop closed and restrictions imposed on people's movements on Wednesday due to the lcokdown, over the counter sale is not possible," he said.

The possibility of delivery to customers who order online is almost nil due to the strict patrolling by the police during the lockdown, he added. Dhiman Das, the owners of the famed K C Das chain of sweet shops struck a different note. "We don't prepare sweets themed on such religious events," he said.

It is on the occasion of popular Bengali festivals like Bijoya Dashami, Bhai Phonta (brothers' day) and Poila Baisakh (Bengali new year's day) that new additions are made to the rich repertoire of sweets immortalised by the chain's founder Nabin Chandra Das. "But these events are engrained in the cultural heritage of Bengal for centuries. Let's see if the Ram Temple is embraced in the same way by the people of Bengal in the coming years," he said but conceded that there was possibility of getting bulk orders to celebrate the bhoomi pujan had the shop been allowed to open during the day.

"The bi-weekly lockdown is affecting all sweet shops in the state. Things had improved a little in June. Large quantities of milk are being wasted now, but we don't have any choice," he said. Sandip Sen of Sen Mahasay, yet another popular sweet shop, said it does not believe in "stunts like sweets themed on Ayodhya and Ram temple." 0ne or two sweet shops may have resorted to such "gimmicks," Sen, one of the office bearers of Paschim Banga Mistanna Byabosayee Samity, said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Faced with pensions time bomb, Kenya asks government workers to pay up

Kenya launched a contributory pension scheme for hundreds of thousands of government workers on Wednesday, to prevent a crisis in the governments finances from growing retirement obligations. The East African nation, which is facing reduced...

Tennis-U.S. Open will still be a proper Grand Slam despite pullouts, says Nadal

Rafa Nadal believes this years U.S. Open champion will still feel like a Grand Slam winner despite the tournament losing some glamour due to the withdrawal of top players amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spaniard said on Wednesday.The hardco...

HC gives nod for Metro Line 4 in Mumbai's mangrove buffer zone

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority MMRDA permission to carry out construction for Metro Line 4 in a mangrove buffer zone, holding that it was in larger public interest. A bench ...

Gambia coronavirus cases surge 60% in a week

Coronavirus cases in Gambia, mainland Africas smallest country, have surged over 60 in the last seven days to nearly 800 cases, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Authorities attributed the rise to people relaxing their guard on prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020