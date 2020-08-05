Chouhan expresses condolences over death of MP cop due to COVID-19
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of a cop, who died due to coronavirus.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:52 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of a cop, who died due to coronavirus. The deceased Ansar Ahmed, Assistant Sub Inspector was posted at Shahjahanabad Police Station, Bhopal.
"Shri Ansar Ahmed Ji, Assistant Sub Inspector posted at Shahjahanabad Police Station, Bhopal, is no longer with us due to Corona infection. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul and provide strength to the family to bear this profound sorrow. Humble tribute!" Chouhan tweeted. Earlier in the day, Chouhan was discharged from the Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal after recovering from COVID-19. (ANI)
