4 missing girls, including 2 toddlers, recovered from Aligarh: Police

Four minors girls – three of them from the same family and two of them toddlers -- who had gone missing from Uttar Pradesh’s Ahmadgarh town near here, were recovered from Aligarh on Wednesday. Bulandshahr’s Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the four had ventured out of their homes in Ahmadgarh, roughly 45 km from here, on Tuesday afternoon to go to their maternal grandparent’s place in Aligarh.

The SSP said a 14-year-old girl started from Ahmadgarh for Aligarh, nearly another 45 km away, along with her friend of the same age and her two toddler sister, aged around two and three. The girls reached Aligarh but forgot the way to their grandparent’s place and unable to reach their destination, they began crying, attracting a passerby, Kaptan Khan’s attention.

Khan consoled the girls and handed them over to Aligarh police after feeding them at his home, the officer said. Meanwhile, the parents of the missing girls lodged a complaint with Ahmadgarh police, which began a search and on contacting various police stations in the area, came to know of missing girls being in the custody of Aligarh police.

A police team subsequently brought the girl from there, the SSP said..