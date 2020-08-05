Maha: MNS activists detained for gathering to perform puja

Seven Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists were detained by the CIDCO police for allegedly gathering to perform a puja in TV Centre area of Aurangabad city on Wednesday, police said. A video of the detention that took place in the afternoon hours went viral on social media.

At least seven MNS activists, including district president Suhas Dashrathe, had gathered to perform a puja to celebrate the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, inspector Ashok Giri of CIDCO police station said. They were detained for a few hours, as the gathering was not permitted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.