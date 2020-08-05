Left Menu
Development News Edition

1.78 lakh smartphones to be given to class 12 students by Nov: Pb Cabinet

The second batch will be procured soon, and the entire distribution process will be completed by November, said the spokesperson after a meeting of the state cabinet, which has approved the modalities for distribution. The cabinet noted that four months of the academic year 2020-21 had already elapsed without regular on-campus classes, while private schools were undertaking online classes, the students of government schools faced a competitive disadvantage, especially those studying in class 12.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:33 IST
1.78 lakh smartphones to be given to class 12 students by Nov: Pb Cabinet
Image Credit: Pexels

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday paved the way for distribution of 1.78 lakh smartphones to class 12 students of state government schools by November. The distribution of the first batch of 50,000 phones, which has already been received by the state government, will begin shortly, an official spokesperson said.

The phones will be equipped with various smart features such as touch screen, camera and pre-loaded government applications like 'e-Sewa App' with e-content related to class 11 and class 12, as approved by the department of school education. The second batch will be procured soon, and the entire distribution process will be completed by November, said the spokesperson after a meeting of the state cabinet, which has approved the modalities for distribution.

The cabinet noted that four months of the academic year 2020-21 had already elapsed without regular on-campus classes, while private schools were undertaking online classes, the students of government schools faced a competitive disadvantage, especially those studying in class 12. Though he had initially announced that the first batch of the smartphones would be given to girls, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said both boys and girls of class 12 government schools, who do not have smartphones to access online classes, will be provided the same. This was necessary to ensure that these students do not suffer in the times of the pandemic due to lack of access to education.

With this, the state government will fulfil yet another of its election promises and implement the 'Punjab smart connect scheme', which it had announced in its budget for the financial year 2018-19. The scheme was aimed at providing digital access to youth, as well as information regarding education, career opportunities, access to skill development and employment opportunities, in addition to basic citizen-centric services through government applications.

Before coming to power in 2017, the state Congress had promised to give free smartphones to youth in the state. In a meeting held in September last year, the cabinet had decided to distribute mobile phones to about 1.6 lakh girl students not owning a smartphone and studying in classes 11 and 12 in the government schools during the fiscal 2019-20. The contract was signed with a company called Lava International Ltd. after an open competitive bidding process. However, during the process of procurement and delivery of smartphones, the country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result, the delivery and distribution of the smartphones could not take place in the academic year 2019-20.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SC refers to five-judge bench, pleas challenging 10 per cent EWS quota in jobs, education

The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred to a constitution bench of five-judges, a batch of pleas and transfer petitions challenging the Centres decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to economically weaker section a...

Noida: 9 people arrested, over 1,700 vehicles challaned for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Nine people were arrested and owners of over 1,700 vehicles issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Also, 17 vehic...

Doctors protest in Agartala over suspension of colleague

A large number of doctors demonstrated at the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital campus here on Wednesday over the suspension their colleague who was posted at a COVID Care Centre. Dr Uttam Bhattacharjee, posted at a COVID Care Centre set up at t...

New UK survey highlights greater ethnicity-related impact from COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the UKs ethnic minority communities, including those of Indian heritage, as they are over-represented in COVID-19 severe illnesses and deaths because of long-standing racial and socio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020