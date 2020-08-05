Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extremely heavy rains to continue in Mumbai, neighbouring areas until Thursday morning: IMD

On Wednesday, incessant heavy rainfall and strong winds battered Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, disrupting suburban train and bus services. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over Mumbai tonight and reduce from tomorrow 6th August,” the special bulletin said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:23 IST
Extremely heavy rains to continue in Mumbai, neighbouring areas until Thursday morning: IMD

Extremely heavy rains will continue to batter Mumbai and neighbouring areas until Thursday morning, the IMD said in a special bulletin. On Wednesday, incessant heavy rainfall and strong winds battered Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts, disrupting suburban train and bus services. Three high-capacity cranes deployed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Raigad district collapsed due to gusty winds in the afternoon, but there was no casualty, an official said.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm) lashed parts of Mumbai. Colaba recorded 22.9 cm while Santacruz recorded 8.8 cm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department. Wind speed reached 70 kmph and gusted at 107 kmph between 5pm and 5.15 pm in Colaba.

"Strong winds with speed reaching 70 kmph along and off the Mumbai and adjoining Konkan coast likely to continue till 6th morning and gradually reduce thereafter. Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over Mumbai tonight and reduce from tomorrow 6th August,” the special bulletin said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

DLF Q1 net loss at Rs 70.65 cr

Indias largest realty firm DLF on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 70.65 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, due to adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemicIt had posted a net profit of Rs 414.73 crore in the year-ago peri...

RBI may go for status quo; announce other measures to boost growth

The RBI may refrain from cutting the benchmark lending rate on Thursday but can announce other measures like restructuring of loans amid the urgency to revive the coronavirus-hit economy, experts said. The six-member Monetary Policy Commi...

Xiaomi's 'Mi Browser Pro' in list of 47 Chinese apps banned recently

Xiaomis Mi Browser Pro figures in the list of 47 Chinese apps that were banned by India recently, a source said. This is in addition to the Xiaomis Mi Community app which was banned earlier.A source privy to the development said that Mi Bro...

#OurHomesAreOpen: Lebanese offer spare beds to Beirut blast victims

Using social media, hundreds of Lebanese have offered shelter to strangers displaced by a devastating blast, which Beiruts governor said may have left 250,000 people homeless.Tuesday evenings explosion in port warehouses storing explosive m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020