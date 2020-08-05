Coronavirus lockdown extended in Tirupati till Aug 14

To check the spike in COVID-19 cases, lockdown in Tirupati has further been extended till August 14, an official of the Municipal Corporation said here on Wednesday. However, shops selling vegetables and groceries, banks and other essential providers would be permitted to open between 6 AM and 2 PM daily, said the Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha.

The lockdown would not impact pilgrims proceeding to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in nearby Tirumala, he said. A few weeks ago, Tirupati reported at least 400 COVID-19 cases daily, but now the number has come to 200 cases, he said.

After the lockdown was eased from June 1, Tirupati witnessed a surge in the cases, prompting the local authorities to enforce the shutdown here from June 20 to August 5. Again, the lockdown has been extended for nine more days till August 14 to check the spread of the dreaded virus.

