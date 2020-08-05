Left Menu
'Bhoomi Pujan' will go down as red letter day in annals of India's history: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is much more than a religious affair and the day of 'Bhoomi Pujan' for such a monument will go down as a red letter day in the annals of the history of our country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:34 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is much more than a religious affair and the day of 'Bhoomi Pujan' for such a monument will go down as a red letter day in the annals of the history of our country. In a Facebook post, Naidu complimented all those including the parties to the land title suit for enabling a judicial resolution of the long-standing dispute and making the temple a reality.

"Construction of a temple for Lord Rama at his birthplace of Ayodhya is more a re-coronation of the highest human values of truth, morality and ideals that the Maryada Purushottam epitomized during his life. As the King of Ayodhya, he led an exemplary life, worthy of emulation by the common men and other nobles. His conduct and values constitute the core of the consciousness of India, cutting across all kinds of divisions and barriers and are relevant for the present. Hence, the construction of Ram Temple is much more than a religious affair. This temple will stand as a tribute to the best of the timeless human values," he said in his post reads. "The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will continue to remind and reinforce the ethos of our motherland which are universal in their application without any discrimination. August 5, the day of Bhoomi Pujan for such a monument will go down as a red-letter day in the annals of the history of our country," he added.

Naidu further said that he compliment all those including the parties to the land title suit for enabling a judicial resolution of the long-standing dispute and making the temple a reality. "I compliment Shri Iqbal Ansari, son of late Shri Hashim Ansari, one of the parties to the land title dispute for urging the people to forget the past and move on in the true spirit of India. His words of wisdom offer useful guidance for all," he said.

Let this day mark the beginning of a new era of mutual respect for all faiths and harmonious co-existence that should spur the building of an India of the dreams of every aspiring citizen of our country, Naidu said. "On this occasion, let us rededicate ourselves to the principles of Ram Rajya, based on the principles of democratic-righteous governance which ensures peace, justice and equality of all besides bestowing happiness and prosperity for all, as envisaged by the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Earlier in the day, Naidu watched the live telecast of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple and offered prayers with his family at his residence. He along with his family recited Ramayana at the Vice President's residence. Prime Minister Modi performed 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya today. (ANI)

