Expect successful results from joint research with India on COVID-19 rapid test: Israeli envoy

The joint research between India and Israel on rapid tests for COVID-19 is progressing according to plan and is expected to bring successful results soon, Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka said on Wednesday. India and Israel are conducting trials here on a large sample of patients for four different kinds of technologies, including a breath analyser and a voice test, that have the potential to detect COVID-19 rapidly, according to a statement from the Israeli embassy.

Malka and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant visited the special testing site created at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital to see the ongoing trials, the statement said. The statement quoting Malka said the joint research on rapid tests for COVID-19 between Defense Research and Development Directorate of the Israeli Ministry of Defence, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation and Principal Scientific Advisor, India is advancing according to plan. "Honored to visit the testing site at RML hospital with Mr. @amitabhk87. The joint research on rapid tests for #Covid19 bet DDRD & PSA and DRDO is advancing according to the plan and we hope that it will bring successful results soon," Malka said in a tweet. "Not only are we confident about the scientific and technological capabilities of India, but once the R&D stage is over, we are also looking to collaborate with India for manufacturing as they have excellent industrial infrastructure for large scale production," he said in the statement.

Kant said if their cooperation produces the expected results, this will be a path breaking development for the entire world. "I see immense potential here for continuing scientific and technological cooperation, and India will provide all the necessary expertise, personnel and resources needed for this and future missions," Kant was quoted as saying in the statement. The trials began on July 28 and are being conducted under the guidance of the Israeli delegation at six locations in Delhi – Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the DRDO office in Rohini, Akash Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital, the statement said. The data collected in Delhi, along with the samples previously collected in Israel, will assist in developing and validating the algorithm of the AI technologies used in the tests, the statement said. "Such technologies will not just be restricted to coronavirus, but also have the potential to overcome any biological threat or pandemic of such scale in the future," it said. Four different technologies are being developed for quick detection of coronavirus, and the success of even one of them could provide a breakthrough globally. The first is a breath analyser that requires a person to blow through a tube, after which a high frequency scan is used to analyse the humidity in the breath and detect the presence of the virus in less than a minute. The second test is a thermal test which requires a saliva swab and has the potential to be purchased off the shelves and used at home, similar to an at-home pregnancy test. The third technology uses polyamino acids which can detect the proteins present in the virus in 45 seconds. Lastly, an audio recording test is also being developed that can be downloaded and used as a mobile phone application. The test will detect the changes in a person's voice to detect COVID-19 and other lung diseases, it said. "Once the technologies are validated, the aim is to make the tests accessible to the masses at low rates and achieve higher accuracy rates than the current PCR test," the statement said..