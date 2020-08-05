Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish thanks Centre for nod to CBI probe into Sushant's death

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday thanked the Centre for its expeditious nod to his government's recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 23:15 IST
Nitish thanks Centre for nod to CBI probe into Sushant's death

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday thanked the Centre for its expeditious nod to his government's recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The state government had made a recommendation to the effect on Tuesday evening, shortly after the deceased actor's father spoke to the DGP, expressing the wish that investigation into the case lodged here by him, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting the suicide, be handed over to the central agency.

"The Centre has accepted the state government's recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the case lodged by the father of Late Sushant Singh Rajput. Our thanks to the Union government for the same. Hope this would help in a better probe and ensure justice," Kumar tweeted in Hindi. Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence on June 14. On July 25, his father K K Singh, who resides in Rajiv Nagar locality of the city, lodged an FIR with the local police station, dissatisfied with the tardy pace of investigation by the Mumbai Police.

Singh has also alleged that Mumbai Police failed to take note when the actor's family expressed apprehensions in February that he faced a threat to his life, and did not act upon his complaint, made just a day after his son's death, against "named" persons..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Floods: 5-year-old girl among 22 rescued in Palghar by police

The Palghar rural police saved 22 people, including a five-year-old girl who remained atop a tree for over four hours after heavy rains caused floods in parts of the district, police said on Wednesday. At Talasari in Palghar, the Darota Kal...

Owaisi trying to spread hatred: ex-Telangana BJP Minority Morcha president

The AMIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is trying to spread hatred in the country, alleged former Telangana BJP Minority Morcha president Haneef Ali on Wednesday. Owaisi is trying to spread hatred in this country, which is not good for the countr...

Hilary Duff shows off toned abs in new bikini pic

American actor Hilary Duff is flaunting her figure and encouraging her fans to do what that makes them happy, all at once. According to Fox News, the 32-year-old singer shared a new photo on Instagram, in which she donned a two-piece bikini...

SoftBank-backed BigCommerce shares jump nearly three-fold in Nasdaq debut

SoftBank-backed BigCommerce Holdings Incs shares jumped nearly three-fold in their market debut on Wednesday, marking the biggest opening pop for a U.S. listing this year. BigCommerce, whose technology underpins e-commerce websites of compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020