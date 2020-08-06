Meghalaya govt warns those providing false info at entry points

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday warned of stern action against people who provide false information at the state's entry points. Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said some people have submitted fake residential addresses and mobile numbers with an intention to hide their identities.

The government will not spare any person who furnishes wrong information to the authorities concerned and will ensure stern action is taken as per the law, he said. The government has noted this kind of attitude very seriously especially at a time when the state is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Tynsong said the collection of personal details of those entering is being done for their own safety and for the interest of the state as a whole. The government has also directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future, he said.

The entry points to the state are Byrnihat in Ri Bhoi district, Ratacherra in East Jaintia Hills, Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills, and Tikrikilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj in West Garo Hills district. The state government has made it mandatory for people entering the state to register, Health Commissioner and Secretary P Sampath Kumar said.

Teams of health workers are also stationed at these places round the clock to screen and test those entering the state in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, he said. So far, 25,588 persons have entered the state through these points, Health Services Director Aman War said.

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 939 on Wednesday with 22 more people testing positive, he said. Nineteen of the new cases were detected in East Khasi Hills district and sixteen of them are high-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients in Shillong.

Two people who returned from Assam tested positive in South West Garo Hills, besides a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan being diagnosed with COVID-19 in West Garo Hills district, War said. Nine people recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total recoveries in the state to 339.

Five COVID-19 patients have died in the state..