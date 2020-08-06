Satisfied with Mumbai cops' probe in Disha's death: Her father

Left Menu
Father of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday said in a letter to police that his family does not suspect any foul play in her death case and they are "completely satisfied" with the probe being conducted by the Mumbai Police, an official said. In the letter, he also alleged that journalists and media persons were harassing the family by repeatedly questioning their faith in the Mumbai police, the official said.

Disha Salian, 28, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area here on June 8, nearly a week before Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in connection with her death at Malvani Police Station.

Disha's father, Satish Salian, on Wednesday sent a letter to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malvani, stating his family was being harassed by journalists and media by repeatedly questioning their faith in Mumbai police and their way of inquiry, a senior official said. Salian, who has mentioned Naigaon, Dadar in central Mumbai as his address in the letter, said that he had already submitted a written complaint to the Malvani police station and ACP office on July 13, against the "derogatory" posts and forwards being shared by people that defamed his deceased daughter and his family.

According to the official, Salian, in his letter, alleged, "News about her (Disha's) involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are all the stories cooked by these media people just to sell it to channels and these stories hold no truth." Salian also requested the police to take action against the concerned journalists, influencers, politicians and media for their insensitive act towards his family, the official said. Mumbai Police, who are probing Rajput's death case, have so far recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including those from Rajput's family, his cook and people from the film industry.

The Bihar Police team is probing a separate 'abetment to suicide' case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father in Patna. An official from the Bihar police team had earlier said that they will probe the alleged suicide of Disha. Apart from Rajput, she had also managed the work of actors like Bharti Singh, Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Sharma.

