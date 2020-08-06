Meghalaya completes over 1,300 km roads under PMGSY despite COVID-19 crisis

The Meghalaya government has completed over 1,300 km of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), despite the COVID-19 crisis in the state, according to a statement. A total of 528 road projects under the programme are in progress, it said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of the scheme in the state. "Out of 971 sanctioned schemes covering a total length of 4,303.70 km, 414 projects with a total length of 1,353.12 km have been completed, while 528 schemes covering 2,849.98 km of roads are in progress," the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

During the meeting, the Public Works Department officials said the road construction work has been delayed in April and May due to the lockdown, it said. The PMGSY was launched by the Centre to provide connectivity in rural areas as part of a poverty alleviation strategy.

The chief minister has instructed the department to complete the projects in the stipulated time frame and asked the deputy commissioners of districts to monitor the implementation of the schemes. They were asked to submit the progress report to the government every week, it added.