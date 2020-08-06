Medical Evacuation undertaken by Southern Naval Command

A medical evacuation was undertaken by Southern Naval Command (SNC) on 05 Aug using Helicopter from a merchant's vessel off Kochi.

At about 1030 hrs on 05 Aug 20, SNC received input regarding an injury to Rajpal Singh Sandhu native of Amritsar the Captain of the merchant vessel MV Vishva Prerna.

The Captain was reported to have suffered a severe leg injury necessitating an immediate rescue off Kochi. A Sea King helicopter was launched from INS Garuda at short notice for casualty evacuation (CASEVAC). Heavy sea state resulted in the ship rolling excessively the pilots of the helicopter displaying tremendous skill and professionalism successfully overcame the challenges posed by the unfavourable conditions and ensured the safe evacuation of the patient.

The casualty was brought to INS Garuda post evacuation, from where he was transferred to Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi for further medical assistance adhering to all COVID 19 protocols.

