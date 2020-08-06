Left Menu
Dalai Lama urges govts, individuals to work for achievement of peace

The Dalai Lama on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, urged governments, organisations and individuals to work for achieving a demilitarized world and peace.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 06-08-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 15:12 IST
Dalai Lama urges govts, individuals to work for achievement of peace
Spiritual leader Dalai Lama. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Dalai Lama on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, urged governments, organisations and individuals to work for achieving a demilitarized world and peace. "Despite many great developments that took place during the 20th century, it was also an era of violence in which some 200 million people were killed, including the horrific use of nuclear weapons. Now, in our increasingly interdependent world, we have a chance to make this a more peaceful century," said Dalai Lama in a statement.

"On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, I take the opportunity to urge governments, organizations and individuals to rededicate themselves to making the achievement of peace the centrepiece of our lives," he said. "When conflicts arise they should be settled through dialogue, not the use of force. We need to eliminate the threat of nuclear weapons, with the ultimate aim of a demilitarized world. War means killing. Violence leads to counter violence. We need to put an end to combat and the production of weapons and construct a more peaceful world," the Dalai Lama said.

