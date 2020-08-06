Goa: Three electricity department workers die in road accident

Three workers of the state electricity department died and two others were critically injured when a truck ferrying them turned turtle at a village in South Goa on Thursday, police said. The truck laden with electric poles flipped near a bridge over Zuari river in Borim village in the afternoon hours, a senior police officer said.

The three workers who were standing at the rear end of the vehicle were trapped and died on the spot, he said. Personnel from the fire and emergency services rushed to the spot, and a crane was used to lift the vehicle and extract the trapped bodies, the official added.

Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral said he would be visiting the scene of the accident and a compensation would be announced for families of the deceased workers..