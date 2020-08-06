Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank fraud case: ED raids former JK minister's son Hilal Rather

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted multiple raids in four cities in connection with a money laundering case linked to a bank fraud probe against Hilal Rather, the son of former Jammu and Kashmir minister Abdul Rahim Rather, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:47 IST
Bank fraud case: ED raids former JK minister's son Hilal Rather
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted multiple raids in four cities in connection with a money laundering case linked to a bank fraud probe against Hilal Rather, the son of former Jammu and Kashmir minister Abdul Rahim Rather, officials said. They said the raids were carried out at 16 locations in Kashmir, Jammu, Delhi and Ludhiana.

The exercise has been undertaken to collect evidence, they said. The central probe agency has filed a money laundering case against Hilal Rather and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of a CBI FIR and Income Tax Department probe against him that pertains to a Rs 177-crore alleged bank fraud.

The CBI has alleged that Hilal Rather entered into a criminal conspiracy with the then officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank to get loans of about Rs 177.68 crore in alleged violation of rules and guidelines. His father, a former finance minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, is a National Conference (NC) leader. "The loans that were sanctioned for construction of flats were allegedly diverted and misappropriated by the accused using the bank accounts of his employees," the CBI had alleged. It was further alleged by the CBI that the accused submitted forged certificates and bills to the bank.

In a charge sheet filed before special court in Jammu this March, the CBI had named the then branch heads of J&K Bank, New University Campus branch, Iqbal Singh and Arun Kapoor apart from Hilal Rather. Detailing alleged omissions on part of bank officials, the CBI had said they "did not" verify certificates and helped Rather in siphoning off the loan amount and laundering of money.

The I-T Department too had raided him in June last year on charges of alleged tax evasion. "During the search, it was detected that the tax evader (referring to Hilal and his group) has been given illegal benefit of Rs 60 crore by J&K Bank. His outstanding loan of Rs 190 crore was settled at Rs 130 crore, although he did not deserve any concessional treatment," the Central Board of Direct Taxes had then said in a statement.

The CBDT is the policy-making body for the I-T Department. Referring to Hilal, the CBDT statement has alleged that "he is also holding and operating a foreign bank account".

"Neither his interest in the Dubai company nor the foreign bank account has ever been disclosed by him in his tax returns," it said. It added that Hilal and his group "sold/booked part of his real estate project of Paradise Avenue near Jammu against unaccounted cash." PTI NES SKL AAR AAR

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans

Joe Bidens Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on Black Americans, urging them to stand up to President Donald Trump the way their ancestors stood up to violent racists of a generation ago. The one-minute...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 67.62 pc; case fatality rate drops to 2.07 pc: Govt

The total number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients in India has jumped to 13,28,336, pushing the recovery rate to 67.62 per cent on Thursday, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the Union health ministry s...

Soccer-Dinamo Bucharest saved as Romania expands top flight to 16 teams

Romanias top division will be expanded from 14 to 16 teams as of next season, a move that has saved Dinamo Bucharest -- one of the countrys most popular clubs -- from relegation, the domestic football federation FRF said on Thursday. The 18...

India's first batch of IVF buffalo calves born amidst lockdown

J K Trust, a social initiative of Raymond Group, on Thursday announced the birth of Indias first batch of IVF buffalo calves at a farm near Pune which it said will help multiplication of superior animals.&#160; &#160; The five calves were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020