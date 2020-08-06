Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panchganga water level touches danger mark in Kolhapur

Water level of the Panchganga river at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra touched the danger mark on Thursday following incessant rainfall in the region, the district disaster management cell said.

PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:51 IST
Panchganga water level touches danger mark in Kolhapur

Water level of the Panchganga river at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra touched the danger mark on Thursday following incessant rainfall in the region, the district disaster management cell said. Residents of some flood-prone villages located on the banks of the river have been shifted to safer places, an official said.

Kolhapur Collector Daulat Desai earlier appealed to people living on the river banks to shift to safer places. Around 4 pm on Thursday, water level of the Panchganga river at Rajaram weir in Kolhapur reached 43 feet, which is the danger mark, according to the disaster management cell.

Nine state highways and 25 other roads in the district were affected due to the rains, a Public Works Department official said. An official from the disaster control room here said the Radhanagari dam in the district is filled up to 95 per cent of its total capacity.

"The water storage capacity of the dam is 8.7 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) and currently 1,400 cusecs (cubic foot per second) water is being discharged," he said. Rain activity in Kolhapur city has come down, but sporadic showers are going on in the catchment areas of the rivers in the district, he said.

"Some residents and livestock, from villages which are flood-prone and situated on the banks of Panchganga, have been shifted to safer places," he added. An official from the irrigation department said owing to good rainfall in the catchment areas of the Koyna dam in the district, 2,427 cusecs water was being released.

As a pre-emptive measure, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed four teams in Kolhapur district. On Wednesday evening, Kolhapur's Guardian Minister Satej Patil took stock of the situation and instructed the administration to be prepared to handle a possible flood situation in the district.

The Sangli district administration had also asked people living on the banks of the Krishna, Warna and Koyna rivers to remain alert. Last year, unprecedented rains wreaked havoc in western Maharashtra, especially in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, claiming over 60 lives.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans

Joe Bidens Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on Black Americans, urging them to stand up to President Donald Trump the way their ancestors stood up to violent racists of a generation ago. The one-minute...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 67.62 pc; case fatality rate drops to 2.07 pc: Govt

The total number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients in India has jumped to 13,28,336, pushing the recovery rate to 67.62 per cent on Thursday, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the Union health ministry s...

Soccer-Dinamo Bucharest saved as Romania expands top flight to 16 teams

Romanias top division will be expanded from 14 to 16 teams as of next season, a move that has saved Dinamo Bucharest -- one of the countrys most popular clubs -- from relegation, the domestic football federation FRF said on Thursday. The 18...

India's first batch of IVF buffalo calves born amidst lockdown

J K Trust, a social initiative of Raymond Group, on Thursday announced the birth of Indias first batch of IVF buffalo calves at a farm near Pune which it said will help multiplication of superior animals.&#160; &#160; The five calves were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020