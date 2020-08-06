Indian Railways introducing first “Kisan Rail” from Devlali to Danapur on 7 Aug

As announced in the current year's Union Budget by Finance Minister, Indian Railways is introducing first "Kisan Rail" from Devlali to Danapur tomorrow on 07/08/2020 at 11:00 hrs from Devlali. The train will be flagged off via video conferencing by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchyati Raj, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal. The event shall be attended by other dignitaries from Maharashtra. The train will run on a weekly basis with an initial composition of 10 +1 VPs. The train will reach Danapur at 18:45 hrs. on next day covering the journey of 1519 kms. in 31:45 hrs.

The train will provide seamless supply chain of Perishable produce. This train is a step towards realizing the goal of doubling farmers' incomes by 2022. Indian Railways aims to help double farmers' income with the launch of Kisan Rail. This train will help in bringing perishable agricultural products like vegetables, fruits to the market in a short period of time. The train with frozen containers is expected to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of fish, meat and milk.

Over Central Railway, Bhusawal Division is primarily an Agro-based division. Nasik and the surrounding region produces a huge quantity of fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, other perishables, onions and other agro products. These perishables are mainly transported to areas around Patna, Prayagraj, Katni, Satna etc.

This train has been provided scheduled halts at Nasik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar and Buxar.

Indian Railways have earlier run single commodity special trains like Banana Specials etc. But this will be the first-ever multi-commodity trains and will carry fruits like Pomegranate, Banana, Grapes etc and vegetables like Capsicum, Cauliflower, Drumsticks, Cabbage, Onion, Chillies etc. Aggressive marketing is being done with local farmers, loaders, APMC and individuals. Demand is being aggregated. It is expected that the train will be patronised well and will be a great help to the farmers, as the freight of this train will be charged as per parcel tariff of the normal train (P Scale).

(With Inputs from PIB)