Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways introducing first “Kisan Rail” from Devlali to Danapur on 7 Aug

Indian Railways aims to help double farmers’ income with the launch of Kisan Rail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:20 IST
Indian Railways introducing first “Kisan Rail” from Devlali to Danapur on 7 Aug
The train with frozen containers is expected to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of fish, meat and milk. Image Credit: ANI

As announced in the current year's Union Budget by Finance Minister, Indian Railways is introducing first "Kisan Rail" from Devlali to Danapur tomorrow on 07/08/2020 at 11:00 hrs from Devlali. The train will be flagged off via video conferencing by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchyati Raj, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal. The event shall be attended by other dignitaries from Maharashtra. The train will run on a weekly basis with an initial composition of 10 +1 VPs. The train will reach Danapur at 18:45 hrs. on next day covering the journey of 1519 kms. in 31:45 hrs.

The train will provide seamless supply chain of Perishable produce. This train is a step towards realizing the goal of doubling farmers' incomes by 2022. Indian Railways aims to help double farmers' income with the launch of Kisan Rail. This train will help in bringing perishable agricultural products like vegetables, fruits to the market in a short period of time. The train with frozen containers is expected to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, inclusive of fish, meat and milk.

Over Central Railway, Bhusawal Division is primarily an Agro-based division. Nasik and the surrounding region produces a huge quantity of fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, other perishables, onions and other agro products. These perishables are mainly transported to areas around Patna, Prayagraj, Katni, Satna etc.

This train has been provided scheduled halts at Nasik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar and Buxar.

Indian Railways have earlier run single commodity special trains like Banana Specials etc. But this will be the first-ever multi-commodity trains and will carry fruits like Pomegranate, Banana, Grapes etc and vegetables like Capsicum, Cauliflower, Drumsticks, Cabbage, Onion, Chillies etc. Aggressive marketing is being done with local farmers, loaders, APMC and individuals. Demand is being aggregated. It is expected that the train will be patronised well and will be a great help to the farmers, as the freight of this train will be charged as per parcel tariff of the normal train (P Scale).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Spain, Slovakia agree to issue 'Gratis Visa' to Indians in view of COVID-19

A tour operators body on Thursday said that embassies of Spain and Slovakia have agreed to issue Gratis Visa to all Indians who were issued a visa earlier this year but could not undertake travel in the last few months because of the COVID-...

Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans

Joe Bidens Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on Black Americans, urging them to stand up to President Donald Trump the way their ancestors stood up to violent racists of a generation ago. The one-minute...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 67.62 pc; case fatality rate drops to 2.07 pc: Govt

The total number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients in India has jumped to 13,28,336, pushing the recovery rate to 67.62 per cent on Thursday, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the Union health ministry s...

Soccer-Dinamo Bucharest saved as Romania expands top flight to 16 teams

Romanias top division will be expanded from 14 to 16 teams as of next season, a move that has saved Dinamo Bucharest -- one of the countrys most popular clubs -- from relegation, the domestic football federation FRF said on Thursday. The 18...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020