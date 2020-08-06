Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maintaining reserve list of successful candidates as well: UPSC on civil services exam results

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday said it is maintaining a reserve list of candidates in addition to 829 selected through the civil services examination 2019 against 927 vacancies reported by the government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:22 IST
Maintaining reserve list of successful candidates as well: UPSC on civil services exam results

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday said it is maintaining a reserve list of candidates in addition to 829 selected through the civil services examination 2019 against 927 vacancies reported by the government. The assertion comes following reports that less number of candidates were selected through the test, according to a statement issued by the UPSC.

"For recruitment to the services/post under civil services examination, the Commission strictly goes by the rules of examination as notified by the government of India. It is hereby clarified that as against 927 vacancies for civil services examination, 2019, the Commission, in the first instance, has released the result of 829 candidates and has also maintained a reserve list,” it said. This is a standard practice since decades, the statement said.

The reserve list carries adequate number of aspirants also to cater to any shortfall arising out of preferences exercised by some candidates, it said. The UPSC is mandated to keep the reserve list confidential till the process of such exercise of preferences is over in accordance with Rule 16(5) of the civil services examination rules, 2019, the statement added.

The results of civil services examinations were announced on Tuesday. A total of 829 candidates qualified in the examination and they were recommended for different civil services. The UPSC conducts the civil services examination annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Spain, Slovakia agree to issue 'Gratis Visa' to Indians in view of COVID-19

A tour operators body on Thursday said that embassies of Spain and Slovakia have agreed to issue Gratis Visa to all Indians who were issued a visa earlier this year but could not undertake travel in the last few months because of the COVID-...

Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans

Joe Bidens Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on Black Americans, urging them to stand up to President Donald Trump the way their ancestors stood up to violent racists of a generation ago. The one-minute...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 67.62 pc; case fatality rate drops to 2.07 pc: Govt

The total number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients in India has jumped to 13,28,336, pushing the recovery rate to 67.62 per cent on Thursday, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the Union health ministry s...

Soccer-Dinamo Bucharest saved as Romania expands top flight to 16 teams

Romanias top division will be expanded from 14 to 16 teams as of next season, a move that has saved Dinamo Bucharest -- one of the countrys most popular clubs -- from relegation, the domestic football federation FRF said on Thursday. The 18...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020