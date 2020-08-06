Jal Shakti minister presents copy of report on measures to achieve water security to VP Naidu
Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday presented a copy of the report on measures to achieve water security to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Shekhawat also briefed the vice president on the progress of various initiatives of the ministry, especially those related to piped water supply, an official statement said. The Ministry of Jal Shakti is providing 90 per cent funds to Himalayan and northeastern states and 50 per cent funds to other states to take up rural drinking water supply projects. Apart from regular budgetary allocation, the ministry plans to utilise 15th Finance Commission grants to rural bodies for providing drinking water to the rural households, the statement said.
