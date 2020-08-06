Left Menu
Uttarakhand govt sets up cell for implementation of jobs scheme

The Uttarkhand government has set up a cell to speed up the implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana launched in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:12 IST
The Uttarkhand government has set up a cell to speed up the implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana launched in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Thursday. The cell will be headed Uttarakhand Migration Commission Vice-President S S Negi and include Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s Economic Adviser Alok Bhatt and NGO HARC representative Mahendra Singh Kunwar.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday gave approval to the cell constituted by the chief minister's office. The cell has been set up to coordinate between different government departments and speed up the implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana, which aims to give employment in horticulture, agriculture, micro food processing, animal husbandry, milk business, poultry and organic farming sectors, Negi said.

The effort will be to generate employment opportunities primarily in the hilly districts so that the youth do not just get a job for themselves but also in a position to give jobs to others, Negi said. The return of lakhs of migrants to Uttarakhand after the coronavirus outbreak had prompted the state government to launch the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana, incorporating self-employment schemes being run by different departments.

Beneficiaries of the scheme can avail a loan up to Rs 25 lakh in the manufacturing sector and Rs 10 lakh in the services sector. They will get 25 per cent of their cost as grant which will also include margin money..

