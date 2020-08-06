Left Menu
Man swept away in swollen nullah; body found

He accidentally fell into the swollen nullah near his house and was swept away, the official said. His brother lodged a police complaint after which a search was launched, Jawanjale said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:15 IST
Thane, Aug 6 (PTI)A 47-year-old man fell into a swollen nullah and was washed away in rain-hit Thane district of Maharashtra, district authorities said on Thursday. The incident took place in Mira-Bhayander township of the district on Wednesday evening and his body was found on Thursday, an official said.

District Disaster Control Room chief Anita Jawanjale said the victim, Rakesh Harshora, a residentofMahajanwadi, came out of his house looking for his two-wheeler. He accidentally fell into the swollen nullah near his house and was swept away, the official said.

His brother lodged a police complaint after which a search was launched, Jawanjale said. The body of the victim was traced by the search team and sent for post-mortem examination at a government hospital, the official said.

Thane and adjoining Palghar district were lashed by heavy showers on Wednesday..

