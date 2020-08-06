C'garh: COVID-19 positive girl molested by sweeper in hospital

A nine-year-old girl, who has tested COVID-19 positive, was allegedly molested by a sweeper at a private hospital in Raipur on Thursday, a police official said. The incident took place in the morning at the hospital that was designated as a COVID-19 treatment centre, under Khamtarai police station area, he said.

The accused, identified as Kanhaiyalal Nishad (45), was later arrested, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Yadav told PTI. "The victim, who was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the infection on August 2, had gone to a washroom there to brush her teeth when the accused allegedly molested her," he said.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team reached the hospital and took further action, he said. The accused was arrested and booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Yadav said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.