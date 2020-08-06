3 aides of gangster arrested for ‘threatening’ Greater Noida firm staff

Three aides of gangster Satbir Bansal were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for allegedly threatening to kill officials of a private firm which had terminated its contract with his transport company, police said on Thursday. Bansal, who is linked with mafioso Sundar Bhati, had made a threatening call to the company's officials and sent his men to its corporate office to intimidate them, the police said.

“His vehicles were operating under the name of Jai Mahalaxmi Transport but the private firm terminated the contract after getting to know about Bansal's link and the police action under the Gangsters Act against him recently,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said. “Furious over this, he made a WhatsApp call to the company officials, threatening to kill them if the contract was not restored and warning against engaging vehicles of any other transporter,” Pandey said.

Bansal also sent three of his aides to the company's corporate office where they created ruckus and threatened the officials and staff, he said. “The company approached the police and the three aides of Bansal were arrested immediately. The police also impounded two vehicles – a Mahindra Scorpio and a Maruti Swift DZire belonging to Bansal,” the officer said.

Those arrested have been identified as Pankaj, Manoj Chaudhary and Nitin Kumar, the police said, adding 14 more people, including Bansal, are on their list of wanted people in connection with the case. An FIR has been lodged at the Kasna police station under Indian Penal Code sections 147, 148 and 149 (all related to rioting), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy) against them.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has also attached Bansal's properties, including vehicles and land, costing crores of rupees since July under the provisions of the Gangsters Act, Pandey said, adding action against mafia would continue in the district. The action against regional mafia in western UP started on directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the wake of the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur by henchmen of gangster Vikas Dubey early on the intervening July 2 and 3.