Power Department employee shot dead in Nagaland's Peren
An employee of the state Power Department was allegedly shot dead in Nagaland's Peren district, officials said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Dichungbe Newme (40), a resident of New Beisumpui village, they said. He was shot dead by two men when he was alone at his home around 8 pm on Tuesday, they added.
He was shot dead by two men when he was alone at his home around 8 pm on Tuesday, they added. A case has been registered at Ahthibung police station in connection with the incident, officials said.
An investigation is underway and search is on to nab the culprits, they said..
