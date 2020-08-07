Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak dies by suicide in Mumbai
Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak has died allegedly by suicide in Dahisar East, her Mumbai residence on August 2.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 09:28 IST
Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak has died allegedly by suicide in Dahisar East, her Mumbai residence on August 2. The police have recovered a suicide note.
Initially, an accidental death case was registered which was later converted into FIR under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC against a person and a company, the police said. Further investigation by Mumbai's Kashimira Police is underway. (ANI)
