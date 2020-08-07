COVID-19: Rajasthan reports six more deaths

Rajasthan reported six more deaths due to COVID-19 and 422 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, officials said. Six BSF personnel were among those who have tested positive.

Officials said the deaths were reported from Alwar (1), Bharatpur (2), Dholpur (1) amd Nagaur (2). Maximum cases were reported from Alwar where 164 people have tested positive.

Other cases were from Sikar (44), Nagaur (21), Sirohi (23), Jhunjhunu (16), Jaipur (49), Kota (6), Jhalawar (4), Chittorgarh (11), Ajmer (45), Tonk (22) and Dungarpur (11). The number of active cases at present is 13,469, according to an official report here..