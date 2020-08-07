Odisha forest officer arrested in disproportionate assets case
The Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) wildlife division, Puri was arrested by the vigilance department for possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.16 crore.ANI | Puri (Odisha) | Updated: 07-08-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 13:11 IST
The Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) wildlife division, Puri was arrested by the vigilance department for possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.16 crore.
In a press release, Office of the director, Vigilance, Odisha, Cuttack stated, "On the allegation of acquisition of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income by Prasant Kumar Swain, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Wild Life Division, Puri, his (1) triple-stories building at Bhubaneswar, (2) residential rented house at Puri, (3) house at native village Sisilo, PS-Balianta, district Khordha, (4) house of a relative at Dhenkanal and (5) office room at Puri were simultaneously searched on August 5 by officers of Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division."
In the course of search and inventory, Swain was found in possession of assets worth Rs 1,16,27,938. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Odisha govt renames Bilung village after popular folk song Rangabati
Odisha: King Cobra rescued from Ganjam's Burujhari village, released in forest
1,264 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha
Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 21,000-mark with highest single-day spike of 1,264 cases; death toll rises to 114: Health Dept.
2 Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Odisha