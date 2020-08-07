Odisha forest officer arrested in disproportionate assets case

The Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) wildlife division, Puri was arrested by the vigilance department for possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.16 crore.

In a press release, Office of the director, Vigilance, Odisha, Cuttack stated, "On the allegation of acquisition of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income by Prasant Kumar Swain, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Wild Life Division, Puri, his (1) triple-stories building at Bhubaneswar, (2) residential rented house at Puri, (3) house at native village Sisilo, PS-Balianta, district Khordha, (4) house of a relative at Dhenkanal and (5) office room at Puri were simultaneously searched on August 5 by officers of Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division."

In the course of search and inventory, Swain was found in possession of assets worth Rs 1,16,27,938. (ANI)