Karnataka Wakf Board Chairman dead

Karnataka State Wakf Board Chairman Dr Mohammed Yusuf died at a private hospital here on Friday, family sources said. He was 65 and is survived by his wife and two children.

Yusuf was suffering from kidney related ailments and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the past 20 days, they added. A philanthropist and a businessman, he was appointed the Wakf Board chairman last year.

As the Wakf Board chairman, he had started the survey of Wakf Board properties to free them from encroachment.