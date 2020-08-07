Pak violates ceasefire, targets Indian positions in Naugam

Pak violates ceasefire, targets Indian positions in NaugamPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:07 IST
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday by opening fire at Indian positions, an Army official said. He said a befitting response was given to the Pakistani aggression.
“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam sector, in Kupwara (district of north Kashmir) by firing mortars and other weapons,” the official said. There were no reports of any casualties so far.
- READ MORE ON:
- Line of Control
- Pakistani
- Kashmir
- Indian
- Kupwara
ALSO READ
One Pakistani, 2 Indian-origin persons in US 'blacklisted' for anti-India activities
Shiv Sena MP says Bollywood actors took part in shows organised by Pakistani event manager in US, seeks probe
West Pakistani refugee community given domicile certificates in J-K, thank PM Modi, Centre for abrogating Article 370
Between 6,000-6,500 Pakistani terrorists in Afghanistan: UN report
103-year-old Pakistani man survives COVID-19