President Ramaphosa appoints Special Envoys to Zimbabwe

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete as Special Envoys to Zimbabwe following recent reports of difficulties that the landlocked country is experiencing.

"The Special Envoys are expected to engage the government of Zimbabwe and relevant stakeholders to identify possible ways in which South Africa can assist Zimbabwe," said the Presidency on Thursday.

Dr Mufamadi is the former Minister of Provincial and Local Government (1999 to 2008).

In 1994, after South Africa's first democratic elections, he was appointed Minister of Safety and Security in the Government of National Unity, a position he held until 1999.

Mbete is former Deputy President of South Africa, former Speaker of the National Assembly and former Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC).

The President's Special Envoys will leave for Zimbabwe as soon as all the arrangements are made.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)