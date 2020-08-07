Liquor shops in Delhi to now open from 10 am to 10 pm

The Delhi government on Friday issued an order permitting liquor shops to open from 10 am to 10 pm with immediate effect. The Deputy Commissioner, Excise Department in the order said, "All liquor shops in Delhi are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm."

This order is applicable with immediate effect till further orders added the department. Earlier, the Delhi government had shut the liquor shops in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi has 10,072 active COVID-19 cases, 1,26,116 cured and discharged patients, while 4,044 people have lost their lives due to the virus. (ANI)