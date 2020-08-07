35-year-old govt doctor dies of COVID-19
He was working in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and was undergoing treatment for the virus at a private hospital here. Naresh Kumar (35), in-charge of a quarantine centre, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30, official sources said.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:38 IST
Hyderabad, Aug 7 (PTI): A deputy medical and health officer in Telangana died of COVID-19 on Friday. He was working in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and was undergoing treatment for the virus at a private hospital here.
Naresh Kumar (35), in-charge of a quarantine centre, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30, official sources said. State Health Minister Eatala Rajender, expressing grief over the death, said the doctor contracted the infection a week ago, according to an official press release.
The government would extend help and support to the bereaved family, he added..
