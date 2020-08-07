Left Menu
Night curfews eased; weekend lockdowns partially lifted in MP

Night curfews will now be observed from 10 pm to 5 am as opposed to the earlier timing of 8 pm to 5 am, the official from the state public relations department said. Weekend lockdowns have also been partially lifted in virus-affected districts, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:43 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday relaxed night curfews by two hours and partially lifted weekend lockdowns in coronavirus-affected districts of the state, an official said. Night curfews will now be observed from 10 pm to 5 am as opposed to the earlier timing of 8 pm to 5 am, the official from the state public relations department said.

Weekend lockdowns have also been partially lifted in virus-affected districts, he said. While the lockdown on Saturdays has been lifted completely, curbs will remain in place on Sundays, the official said, adding that an order to this effect will be issued shortly.

The move has come after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the COVID-19 situation on Thursday and noted that the conditions have improved, he said. Chouhan had said that Madhya Pradesh has a recovery rate of 73.6 per cent and the state was now in 16th position in the country with regards to number of active cases, the official said The chief minister has further directed that district authorities will have to take the state government's approval for imposing a lockdown under extraordinary conditions henceforth, he said.

These relaxations have been announced in light of complaints that the police were asking shops to shut before the 8 pm curfew, which was affecting the state's economy, the official said..

