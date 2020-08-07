Power outage in New York, Con Edison investigating

The on-demand, customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...
The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...
Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...
In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...
The body of a 54-year-old Indian expat in Dubai, who was missing since April, has been found, a media report said on Friday. Sreedharan Devakumar, from Kerala, worked as a supervisor for a private rent-a-car company in Dubai. He had gone mi...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new National Education Policy NEP is not just a circular and its implementation will be like a mahayagya which will need strong determination and collective efforts from all stakeholders. Refe...
A 35-year-old disabled man lay dead in a government hospital in Morena in Madhya Pradesh with ants all over his wound but staff at the facility only found out several hours later after other patients alerted them to a stink emanating from h...
Exploring the subject of non-traditional marriages, screenwriter Lena Waithe is in for developing a new project at Amazon Studios based on open relationships. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prolific writer-producer who signed a de...