6 civilians injured in Pak firing along LoC in J-K's Kupwara
Six civilians were injured after Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Friday morning along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army.ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 16:14 IST
Six civilians were injured after Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Friday morning along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army.
Indian Army is giving a befitting response. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pak
- LoC
- Kupwara
- Indian Army
- Indian
ALSO READ
Islamabad's claim of not aiding terror falls flat after Pak ID cards seized from terrorists in Afghanistan
Handstands in N.Korea: Swedish ambassador takes yoga to streets amid coronavirus lockdown
New COVID-19 lockdown guidelines issued for Aluva region in Kerala
Lockdown lessons: Students don teachers' role for classmates in Telangana
COVID-19: Shops shut, transport off roads as lockdown enforced in W Bengal