UP sees record 63 COVID-19 deaths; 4,404 fresh cases

Uttar Pradesh on Friday witnessed a record 63 people people succumbing to COVID-19, pushing the death toll in the state to 1,981, an official said. A total of 4,404 fresh cases were reported in the state during this period, taking the tally to 1,13,378.

Presently, there are 44,563 active cases in the state and 66,834 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said. On Thursday, 95,737 tests were conducted with which the number of total tests performed in the state has gone up to over 28 lakh, he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is now among the state that has performed the maximum number of tests.

There are 15,035 people presently in home isolation while 1,325 are being treated in private hospitals and 170 others in semi-paid facilities, Awasthi added..