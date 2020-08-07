Left Menu
ASHA workers protest in Bengaluru demanding hike in minimum wage

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers of Bengaluru, staged a strike at city's Maurya Circle on Friday, demanding Rs 21,000 per month minimum wage, Rs 10,000 per month pension and safety gear for frontline workers.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:04 IST
Protesting ASHA workers in Bengaluru [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The strike is part of two days nationwide walk-out called by central trade unions. Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers also aligned themselves with the ASHA workers and staged a protest at the Maurya Circle on Bengaluru on Friday.

"We demand safety gear for frontline workers, a hike in our minimum wage to Rs 21,000 per month minimum salary and Rs 10,000 per month in pension," said the protesting ASHA workers.

