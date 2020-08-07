Young Telangana couple found dead in Kodaikanal

A young man and his wife, hailing from Telangana, were found dead here on Friday and it is suspected that they may have killed themselves, police said. The couple, in their mid twenties, were found dead in their rentedhouse by police and the bodies have been sent for autopsyto a government hospital.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that the couple, who were staying here for about a year, neither ventured out of their house nor answered calls of neighbours for at least two daysarousing suspicion and thelocal people alerted police. The couple were said to be dejected as they were "unable to go to Australia" for work.

A bottle ofpesticide was found near their bodiesand a sucidie note written in Telugu has been found,they said adding a probe was on..