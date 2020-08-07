Lindiwe Sisulu hands over refurbished treatment works to West Rand

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the successful upgrading of the dysfunctional Randfontein wastewater treatment works is an example that should be replicated in all municipalities to address wastewater infrastructure challenges.

Sisulu handed over the refurbished treatment works to the West Rand Local Municipality on Thursday.

The treatment works were technically non-operational, leading to effluent being discharged and mechanical breakdowns due to ageing equipment, in contravention of the Department of Water and Sanitation specifications.

The treatment works presently serves a population of approximately 90 000, which is estimated to grow to 104 526 by the year 2027.

Sisulu said with the establishment of the Presidential Infrastructure Co-ordinating Commission, the department was able to get sufficient funds to repair and refurbish crumbling wastewater infrastructure in every municipality.

"The biggest problem for the department is ageing wastewater infrastructure, which affects the provision of clean water," Sisulu said.

The Minister appealed to the municipality to have a dedicated person to ensure that there is oversight at the treatment works.

The Rand West City Local Municipality will be responsible to carry out the maintenance plan, as part of the municipality's operations and maintenance mandate.

Department of Water and Sanitation's Gauteng Provincial Head, Sibusiso Mthembu, said inlet works and grit removal at the treatment works were insufficient in size to handle the flow that the treatment plant encounters during periods of heavy rains.

"The treatment plant, therefore, encountered frequent flooding during rainy seasons, as well as solids being transported to the primary settling tanks (PST). Both the inlet channels and flumes were blocked with hardened fat received from a non-compliant effluent released by industries," Mthembu said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)