Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquor shops in Delhi to remain open for one more hour

The Delhi government has extended timings for opening of liquor shops in the national capital by one hour. An official said the move will also help increase the government's revenue. Before the coronavirus-forced lockdown, liquor shops in the city used to remain open till 10 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:26 IST
Liquor shops in Delhi to remain open for one more hour

The Delhi government has extended timings for opening of liquor shops in the national capital by one hour. An official said the move will also help increase the government's revenue.

Before the coronavirus-forced lockdown, liquor shops in the city used to remain open till 10 pm. However, the timing for their operation had been curtailed by an hour when they were allowed to open again in May. According to an order issued by the excise department on Thursday, liquor shops in the city will now open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to 9 pm.

"In pursuance to guidelines issued by chairperson, state executive committee, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Government of NCT of Delhi vide order no..dated 31.07.2020, all L-6, L-7, L-8, L-9 and L-10 liquor vends are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm with immediate effect till further orders," the order stated. Of the 863 liquor shops in Delhi, around 475 are run by four government corporations -- the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store.

Around 389 liquor shops are owned by private individuals..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka issues revised guidelines on handling bodies of COVID patients

Amid surging coronavirus infections, the Karnataka government has issued revised guidelines on handling bodies of COVID-19 patients where stress has been laid on avoiding autopsy unless it has to be done for special reasons. There have been...

Rs 8 lakh given to kin of 2 killed by falling trees

EDS CORRECTING FIGURE IN HEADLINE Udhagamandalam, Aug 7 PTI A solatium of Rs 4 lakh has been given to each of the families of two persons who died after trees fell on them in Nilgiris district due to heavy rain. The cheques for the amou...

Business Confidence Index falls 40 pc for Jun quarter: NCAER survey

NCAERs Business Confidence Index BCI, an indicator of the business sentiment across the Indian industry, stood at 46.4 in the first quarter of 2020-21, a drop of 40.1 per cent from its level of 77.4 in the previous quarter. It fell 62 per c...

World Bank approves $114 mln for Nigeria's COVID-19 response

The World Bank has approved 114 million to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus pandemic, the global lender said on Friday. The money comes in the form of a 100 million loan and a 14 million grant to be split between Nigerias 36 states and f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020